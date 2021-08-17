Following the delay of Kanye West's highly anticipated album Donda, demand for his YEEZY brand has surged by 347% according to new metrics from The Sole Supplier.

While they've been up in total, Hypebeast notes that they fell sharply, by 94%, in the immediate wake of the listening party on July 23. This was the lowest it had been in a year.



Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

The new figures come after West's collaborative effort with GAP sold millions in sales in one night after his newest jacket was released. Former Gap CEO Mickey Drexler told Yahoo that the company did $7 million in sales overnight after the brand dropped the Yeezy x Gap Jacket. The sales would amount to 35,000 orders in a single night as the jacket costs $200.

As for when Donda will release, it remains unclear, but if Yeezy sales continue to rise in anticipation, West may feel no rush.

The elusive album appeared to suffer a setback, last week, after producer Mike Dean posted a series of cryptic tweets that fans interpreted as him abandoning the project. “Fuck it” and “good to be at the house,” he tweeted. He also refered to the Donda roll-out process as “toxic."

The next morning, he clarified that he did not mean to imply he was done working on Donda: "I haven’t quit anything. The album continues. Lol. People read too much into tweets."

