YEAT Comes Through With High Energy Project "LYFË"

YEAT has been one of the most unique artists to come up over the past year or so. He has been making music for a few years now, although most people first got wind of him thanks to his 2021 track "Sorry Bout That" which was a massive hit. It introduced fans to YEAT's wild voice that is able to deliver some head-scratching flows, in a good way.

He has dropped a plethora of projects since that time, and today, YEAT has blessed his fans with a 12-track project called LYFË. This new project contains only one feature, and that comes on the first track "Flawless" thanks to Lil Uzi Vert. This project contains high-energy tracks that are tailored toward the festival circuit. These tracks are in your face and if you already love YEAT's style, you're going to be impressed.

Tracklist:

1. Flawless ft. Lil Uzi Vert

2. Up Off X

3. Out The Way

4. Wat It Feel Like

5. Got It All

6. Can't Stop It

7. Krank

8. Talk

9. Come On

10. System

11. Holy One

12. Killin Em