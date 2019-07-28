Ye Ali Delivers Sequel To "Private Suite"

After dropping off his collaborative Undressed EP with TYuS, crooner Ye Ali returns with his solo Private Suite 2 full-length offering, a sequel to 2015's Private Suite and a 15 track entry that precedes the long-awaited TrapHouse Jodeci 2 outing that fans of the singer have been feening for.

The new delivery features appearances from names that include Garren, Kirko Bangz, FXXXY, and Bosco among others as Ye does what he does best, floating over moody soundscapes and crafting the slow jams of the times.

September should mark the arrival of TrapHouse Jodeci 2, but until then get well acquainted with Private Suite 2 and all it has to offer down below.