Ye Ali & JAYLIEN Connect On "Price Down"

The new year has been host to a number of new drops from singer JAYLIEN, marking an atypical rush in consistent content from the calculated crooner. After blessing the masses with the tone-down and lush "Sweet" delivery, " JAYLIEN taps into another collaboration this time around calling on fellow singer-songwriter Ye Ali for the assist on "Price Down."

The two trade off on sweet nothings of unconditional love as they challenge their respective lovers: "Who you gon love when your price go down?"

As it stands, fans are still awaiting the follow-up to 2018's Summer's Over, Pt. 2. But, this recent slew of releases is holding over well. Get into the cut below.

Quotable Lyrics

You wanna get brunch, sip wine now

You said you wasn’t a freak then I found out

You wanna show things that ain’t been seen

You wanna dress up & sell dreams

Just tell me it’s mine

Don’t keep no secrets