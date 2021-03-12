mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YBN Nahmir Wants To Speed Things Up On "Fast Car Music"

Erika Marie
March 12, 2021 01:59
The track is said to be featured on the rapper's forthcoming album, "Visionland."


The YBN crew might be a thing of the past, but YBN Nahmir is pressing forward. The rapper started off in the industry with his partners by his side, but it's been announced that Cordae and YBN Almighty aren't operating as a group with Nahmir any longer. As his friends carve out their individual spaces in the Rap industry, Nahmir is doing the same, and on March 26, he'll finally deliver his album Visionland.

In anticipation of the release of his forthcoming effort, Nahmir has dropped s single "Fast Car Music." The energy of the track perfectly complements the title because this is certainly a song that is deserving high volumes in fast-moving vehicles (safely, of course). "Real N*ggas Like Fast Car Music, Bad B*tches Like Fast Car Music. Fast Car Music Out Now!" the rapper wrote over on Instagram. Stream YBN Nahmir's latest and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Hoe, I bet he think I won't rub off the paint
I'ma go take all the bands out the safe
Might just go spend all my money on Ks
I be in Houston with Jay Prince and Drake
I'm smokin' big gas, hella blunts to the face
My eyes super red like a n*gga got Mace'd

