After a successful rise alongside his now-former YBN peers, things have been relatively quiet from YBN Nahmir's camp. Both Cordae and Almighty Jay have opted to drop the "YBN" from their names as their careers move in different directions, but Nahmir has stayed faithful to his moniker. There was a bit of online conflict between Nahmir and Jay as they argued about an altercation that allegedly occurred, but that tension dissipated without an update on the friends' relationship. Since that time, Nahmir has stayed silent.

This evening (March 21), Nahmir took his Twitter with a revelation about what he has been dealing with behind the scenes and openly admitted to struggling with an addiction to alcohol.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Alright y’all, I feel like it’s best for me to just get this out my system. For 3 years I’ve been struggling with an alcoholic addiction. I’ve changed so much due to it, & not in the right ways. I’ve pushed so many of my love ones away & the people I care about because of it," the rapper tweeted. "I’ve constantly tried to slow down / stop myself from drinking, but it’s not easy at all. This year I want a new challenge & the challenge is for me to get clean. I never knew addiction was this hard. Before hand it was easy for me to block it out, but now it’s taking a toll."

Nahmir has received an outpouring of support. "If you’re struggling with addiction it’s best to seek help. That’s all I’m trying to do. I use to think this was just some 'normal sh*t' until I realized I’m NOT THE SAME ANYMORE. Sh*t is one of the the worst feelings ever."

Recently, LaKeith Standfield also shared that he struggled with an addiction to alcohol that was also a major factor in his anxiety. We wish nothing but the best for Nahmir as he tackles recovery.



Twitter