YBN Almighty Jay Releases Debut Solo Project "Battling My Spirit"

YBN Almighty Jay has been telling his side of the story this week, opening up after years of slander from hip-hop fans. Between his short-lived relationships with Blac Chyna and DreamDoll and the demise of the YBN collective, the 21-year-old rapper has been through a lot in his young professional career. As Cordae continues to push new heights for himself, YBN Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay have been left wondering how to join him at the top. Perhaps all it will take is a little bit of introspection from Jay, which he starts on his official debut project Battling My Spirit.

The "Chopsticks" rapper is back with his first official solo project, releasing the eight-track mixtape Battling My Spirit on Friday. The project starts off on a high note with "Get Rich In The Hood", which is one of the best songs, before zoning out into misguided territory with the stripper-loving anthem "Big Check" and "Murder In My Eyes". If anything, Battling My Spirit proves exactly why YBN Almighty Jay belongs in the rap game. It shows brushes of his potential, but the rapper seems to keep a lot in his bag too.

Listen to the new project below and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist:

1. Get Rich In The Hood

2. Big Check

3. Murder In My Eyes

4. Battling My Spirit

5. Drank Sealed

6. Shoutout To My Dentist

7. Bring Out The Hoochies

8. Red Light Special