Y2K & JoJo Join Forces For Gorgeous New Track "Damage Is Done"

JoJo was a staple of the early to mid-2000s and recently, she has had a tremendous career resurgence that has fans feeling both nostalgic and grateful. It's easy to see why as JoJo is not just a great singer but a dope songwriter as well, who knows how to construct a hit seemingly at will. Now, she has linked up with record producer Y2K for a brand new song called "Damage Is Done."

The song has a lowkey EDM vibe to it all while JoJo provides us with her signature vocal style. Lyrically, JoJo laments about an ex-lover who simply wouldn't treat her right. By the time this person tries to make amends, the damage is already done, hence the name of the song.

If you're a big fan of JoJo and you love your 2000s nostalgia, give this song a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don’t waste your breath

Saying sorry

Already made up my mind

If you really

Wanted me then

You know you’d still be mine