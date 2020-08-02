mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Y2K & JoJo Join Forces For Gorgeous New Track "Damage Is Done"

Alexander Cole
August 02, 2020 10:15
222 Views
11
0
Image via Y2KImage via Y2K
Image via Y2K

Damage Is Done
Y2K & JoJo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Y2K and JoJo combine for a great new track in "Damage Is Done."


JoJo was a staple of the early to mid-2000s and recently, she has had a tremendous career resurgence that has fans feeling both nostalgic and grateful. It's easy to see why as JoJo is not just a great singer but a dope songwriter as well, who knows how to construct a hit seemingly at will. Now, she has linked up with record producer Y2K for a brand new song called "Damage Is Done."

The song has a lowkey EDM vibe to it all while JoJo provides us with her signature vocal style. Lyrically, JoJo laments about an ex-lover who simply wouldn't treat her right. By the time this person tries to make amends, the damage is already done, hence the name of the song.

If you're a big fan of JoJo and you love your 2000s nostalgia, give this song a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don’t waste your breath
Saying sorry
Already made up my mind
If you really
Wanted me then
You know you’d still be mine

Y2K
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  222
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Y2K JoJo Damage Is Done new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Y2K & JoJo Join Forces For Gorgeous New Track "Damage Is Done"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject