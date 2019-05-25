Xzibit & Problem Cruise Around Cali In "Elevator" Visual

The two rappers cruise around Tinsel Town before heading to the beach.

YG isn't the only rapper dropping music and imagery that's paying homage to the West Coast. Rapper Xzibit recently unveiled his single "Elevator" featuring Problem, and yesterday he released the California-themed music video for the song. The two rappers pair up for an old school-meets-new school vibe that blends together well on the hot track.

The music video plays like a tour of Los Angeles as Xzibit and Problem cruise around various areas of the city. They roll through the heart of Hollywood as they drive by the Capitol Records building and stroll the boulevard at Venice Beach, passing dozens of vendors and street performers. They also perform for the camera themselves while on the shore under cloudy, gray California skies. The feel-good jam pairs well with the visual that show the rappers and their entourage enjoying a day out as they're all smiles without a care in the world. Check it out.