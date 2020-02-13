Xbox and Jordan Brand are at it once again, this time collaborating on a custom "Red Cement" Xbox One X console that will be given away to one lucky gamer. The all-red console, commemorating the upcoming "Red Cement" Air Jordan 3, will come with two red controllers, each bearing the iconic Jumpman logo, as seen in the tweet embedded below.

To enter for a chance to win the custom Xbox One X, you must do the following:

1. Login to your legally registered Twitter account and visit https://www.twitter.com/xbox/ to become of a follower of @xbox. 2. Re-tweet the promotional post and be sure to include the hashtag #Xboxsweepstakes.

The sweepstakes officially kicked off at 9am ET on Thursday, February 13 and will continue until 10pm ET on Thursday, February 27. Potential winners will be notified via DM on Twitter, so you must make sure you're following the xBox account in order to receive that message.

This isn't the first time that Xbox has joined force with Jordan Brand for a special giveaway. The two previously linked up in 2018 for a limited edition Air Jordan 1 Mid, as well as a collection of "Black Cement" Air Jordan III consoles. Click here for a closer look at the "Red Cement" Air Jordan 3 that inspired the look of their latest collaboration.