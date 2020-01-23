The NBA All Star Game is heading back to Chicago for the first time since 1988, and you already know Jordan Brand has plenty of product in store for fans in the Windy City, as well as those watching around the globe.

Among the highly anticipated sneakers releasing as part of Jordan Brand's 2020 All Star Collection is the fire red "Retro U" Air Jordan 3 SE. The kicks, priced at $200, will be available on the morning of February 15th, the same day as All Star Saturday night.

Nike

In addition to the pair that'll be available at retailers across the country, Jordan Brand will also be releasing a Chicago exclusive that comes equipped with "CHI" detailing in place of the "Nike Air" on the heel.

Take a look at the Chicago exclusive in the video embedded below and continue scrolling for official photos of the general release version.

