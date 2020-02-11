Nike and Jordan Brand have plenty of special events, products and collabs on deck for the upcoming All Star Weekend in Chicago, including an exclusive project with Xbox. The latter has not yet been revealed, but we can expect to learn more on Thursday, February 13th - as alluded to in the teaser video embedded below.

This isn't the first time that Xbox has joined force with Jordan Brand. The two previously linked up in 2018 for a limited edition Air Jordan 1 Mid, as well as a collection of Air Jordan III inspired consoles, so it'll be interesting to see what they have in store ahead of All Star Weekend.

Stay tuned for the big reveal, and click here to preview some of the other products that Nike and Jordan Brand have on deck for this week.