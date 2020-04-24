WWE fighter Velveteen Dream has been getting a bit of a push as part of the NXT division as of late although now, he is facing some serious allegations. Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to expose some Instagram messages they allegedly exchanged with the wrestler. As the story goes, Velveteen Dream said his DMs were open on his IG story. That's when he allegedly began to message the underage girl and sent her a nude photograph. As soon as he allegedly began to ask for photos back, the girl took her story to Reddit.

Some people began to claim that the wrestler may have been hacked although audio provided by Ringside News suggests he was allegedly sending voice memos to an underage girl and even asked where she went to school.

These allegations quickly began to circulate on social media and now, the Velveteen Dream is responding. As he explains, he never sent any crude photos himself and that he is talking to Instagram to see what may have happened.

"Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone" he wrote. "A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter."

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

