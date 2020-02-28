The results of WWE's Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia has infuriated professional wrestling fans across the globe, including longtime WWE supporter Macaulay Culkin. Following Thursday's main event, during which 53-year old Goldberg defeated WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a matter of minutes, Culkin took to twitter to express his frustration - just the way many other WWE fans did.

In fact, The Culkster was so annoyed with Goldberg's victory that he has cancelled his trip to Tampa Bay for Wrestlemania 36. Absolutely devastating.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Goldberg caught wind of Culkin's reaction to his match against Wyatt and responded with the following tweet, "@IncredibleCulk duly noted dork [thumbs up emoji] [pouting face emoji]."

Although some wrestling fans suspected that Culkin was just joking around about skipping Wrestlemania, he insists that he will not be among those travelling to Tampa for "The Show of Shows" on April 5th. Check out Culkin's reaction to the main event, as well as the champ's response, in the tweets embedded below.

As it stands, rumors suggest that Goldberg will put the WWE Universal title on the line against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania, while The Fiend is expected to do battle with John Cena.

We'll likely learn more on Friday's edition of SmackDown as both Goldberg and Cena are scheduled to appear at the TD Garden in Boston.