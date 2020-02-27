53-year old professional wrestling legend Goldberg defeated fan favorite "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to become the new WWE Universal Champion. Goldberg squashed The Fiend in a matter of minutes, hitting spear after spear after spear before delivering a lackluster "Jackhammer" that stunningly put the champ down for the count.

Just to reiterate, with Wrestlemania 36 just over five weeks away, Bill Goldberg is your WWE Universal Champ.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Wrestling fans were shocked and downright furious at the way The Fiend's matchup wit Goldberg played out, as many expected the haunting figure to defend his title at Wrestlemania. That said, the rumors that began swirling prior to their main event clash hinted at the shocking finish.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, WWE is currently planning for Goldberg to go one-on-one with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 36 next month, while The Fiend is expected to go up against John Cena. A Fiend-Cena match, which could be set up tomorrow night when Cena returns to SmackDown, will sell itself without the need of the title. Meanwhile, the company is surely chomping at the bit to have Reigns capture the title he never lost by standing tall over Goldberg on April 5th.

Of course, the rumored Wrestlemania card can change from now until then - but it certainly looks like Goldberg will enter Raymond James Stadium with the WWE Universal Championship around his waist. Check out some of the instant reactions to Goldberg's shocking victory below.