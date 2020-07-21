After several people within the WWE Performance Center tested positive for COVID-19, the space where the company has been filming televised episodes of Monday Night RAW, NXT, and Friday Night Smackdown, Ric Flair continued popping up to support Randy Orton, who he has historically been aligned with.

The decision to keep Ric Flair on television was very controversial in the wrestling community, especially considering the numerous health scares that the legend has had in recent years. Flair is considered to be extremely high-risk when it comes to the virus. Many are scared about what could happen if the 71-year-old contracts COVID-19 and his chances of having it have just been raised by a great amount as he just confirmed that his wife has tested positive.



Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After his wife Wendy Barlow tested positive, it was rumored that Ric also had the virus. He shut down those reports, responding, "That is absolutely incorrect. My wife does [have the virus]… we live in a 5,000 square foot home. I live in the basement. She lives upstairs on the third floor and she got sick."

Despite the fact that his wife is sick, Ric still felt it necessary to head to Starbucks and buy a drink, failing to wear a mask paying with cash. He has urged his social media followers to "stop the spread" of coronavirus but, if he were really concerned, he would surely be protecting others by wearing a mask.



Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Pray for Ric Flair and his wife.

[via]