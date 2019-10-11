Boxing champion Tyson Fury is scheduled for a rematch against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia on December 7, but first he'll have to get through WWE's "Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman. Seriously.

During a press conference on Friday, the WWE announced that Fury and Strowman will go one-on-one at the Crown Jewel event taking place in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

The Gypsy King got into it with Strowman during SmackDown Live's debut on FOX last Friday and the two exchanged blows during Monday's episode of Raw, so it's not a total shock that WWE has booked them in a match. What is surprising is that the Fury-Strowman showdown will take place roughly one month before his title fight against Wilder.

Fury and Wilder's first bout in December 2018 was an absolute thriller which ended in a controversial split draw, with the scorecards at 115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and 113–113.

WWE Crown Jewel, taking place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will air on the WWE Network on Thursday, October 31, at 1 pm ET.

In addition to the Fury vs Strowman bout, the WWE revealed that former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has signed a multi-year deal with the company and that he'll face WWE champion Brock Lesnar at the same event later this month. Click here for more on that.