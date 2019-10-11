Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has officially signed with the WWE, and his first match will come against none other than Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

During a press conference on Friday, Velasquez officially announced his retirement from the UFC, as the WWE revealed that he has signed a multi-year deal with the company.

Velasquez made a surprise appearance during SmackDown Live's debut on FOX last Friday, as he attacked Lesnar in the ring immediately after The Beast Incarnate defeated Kofi Kingston to win the WWE championship. Velasquez's WWE debut came in response to the way Lesnar throttled Rey Mysterio and his son during a segment on Monday Night Raw earlier in the week.

Per WWE:

"Lesnar's attack on Mysterio and his son has made the coming contest extremely personal for Velasquez, who has pledged to make his opponent relive the nightmare of their past showdown. Each and every time The Beast has looked in the mirror for the past nine years, he's had to see the scar that Velasquez gave him when Velasquez defeated him for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The return bout is an opportunity for Lesnar to finally right that wrong."

Velasquez defeated Lesnar by way of first round TKO when they met inside the octagon back in 2010. The two foes will square off once more when WWE Crown Jewel emanates from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, October 31, at 1 pm ET. You can catch the action exclusively on the WWE Network.