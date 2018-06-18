Braun Strowman
- WrestlingWWE Shockingly Releases Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, & MoreBraun Strowman, Aleister Black, and several others were shockingly let go by WWE today.By Alex Zidel
- WrestlingTyson Fury Challenged To WWE Intercontinental Title MatchWWE's Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman looking to put his title on the line against boxing champ Tyson Fury.By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingWWE Crown Jewel: Match Card, Start Time, How To WatchEverything you need to know ahead of Thursday's "Crown Jewel" event.By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingWWE Announces Boxing Champ Tyson Fury's Opponent For Crown Jewel EventFury to take on Strowman before his rematch with Wilder.By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingBoxing Champ Tyson Fury Rumored For WWE Match Against Braun StrowmanFury rumored for tonight's RAW, and the Crown Jewel event later this month.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWWE Super ShowDown: Match Card, Start Time, Where To WatchWWE Super ShowDown streaming live at 2pm ET.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWWE Cancels Annual Backlash PPV Because Of Saudi Arabia Event: ReportWWE's Backlash PPV scrapped as Saudi Arabia event gets moved to June 7.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWWE Wrestlers Act Out Kid-Written Promos On The Tonight Show: VideoWWE superstars try their hand at some "Kid Trash Talk."By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingWWE Wrestlemania 35: "SNL" Hosts Colin Jost & Michael Che To CompeteBraun Strowman wants the two comedians in a Battle Royale.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBraun Strowman Pulled From Brock Lesnar Title Fight At Royal RumbleFinn Balor replacing Braun Strowman in title match against Brock Lesnar.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar Wins Universal Championship AgainLesnar wins vacant Universal title at Crown Jewel.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWWE Announces New Title Match After Roman Reigns’ Leukemia DiagnosisBrock & Braun to go one-on-one for the vacant title.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWWE Money In The Bank 2018 ResultsAlexa Bliss wins briefcase, cashes in immediately. By Kyle Rooney