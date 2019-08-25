"2K Towers: Roman's Reign" features 16 key matches in The Big Dog's career.
WWE 2K20 has today announced the details for the latest "2K Towers" mode, featuring one of the 2K20 cover stars, Roman Reigns.
2K Towers invites players to take a WWE Superstar, such as Reigns, or their created MyPlayer into one of several different towers, each featuring a unique series of matches, challenges, match stipulations and player modifications.
In "2K Towers: Roman's Reign", players will follow The Big Dog through his early days in WWE, including his time as a member of The Shield, to his rivalries with Brock Lesnar, John Cena, the Undertaker and more.
The game itself will be available worldwide on October 22, but you can pre-order your copy today.
In total, "2K Towers: Roman Reigns" features 16 key matches from Reigns' WWE career. Each match includes a live action introduction from the 2K20 cover star in exclusive, never-before-seen footage.
The complete list of matches featured in "2K Towers: Roman's Reign" is as follows:
* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Team Hell No
* Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton
* Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan
* Roman Reigns vs. Big Show
* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt
* Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus
* Roman Reigns vs. Triple H
* Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles
* Roman Reigns vs. Rusev
* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
* Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker
* Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
* Roman Reigns vs. The Miz
* Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
* Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre