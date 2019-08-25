WWE 2K20 has today announced the details for the latest "2K Towers" mode, featuring one of the 2K20 cover stars, Roman Reigns.

2K Towers invites players to take a WWE Superstar, such as Reigns, or their created MyPlayer into one of several different towers, each featuring a unique series of matches, challenges, match stipulations and player modifications.

In "2K Towers: Roman's Reign", players will follow The Big Dog through his early days in WWE, including his time as a member of The Shield, to his rivalries with Brock Lesnar, John Cena, the Undertaker and more.

The game itself will be available worldwide on October 22, but you can pre-order your copy today.

In total, "2K Towers: Roman Reigns" features 16 key matches from Reigns' WWE career. Each match includes a live action introduction from the 2K20 cover star in exclusive, never-before-seen footage.

The complete list of matches featured in "2K Towers: Roman's Reign" is as follows:

* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Team Hell No

* Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton

* Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

* Roman Reigns vs. Big Show

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

* Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus

* Roman Reigns vs. Triple H

* Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles

* Roman Reigns vs. Rusev

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker

* Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

* Roman Reigns vs. The Miz

* Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

* Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre