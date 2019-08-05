WWE has officially announced that Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will be featured on the cover of WWE 2K20. In doing so, Lynch becomes the first woman to be featured on the cover of the WWE 2K series.

“My career has been about breaking barriers and doing what nobody else has done before,” Lynch said in the press release. “Being the first female Superstar on the cover of a WWE 2K video game is no exception.”

Additionally, WWE has revealed some details about the latest and greatest wrestling video game, including an October 22nd release date.

According to today's press release, gamers who purchase the WWE 2K20Deluxe Edition or Collector’s Edition will receive multiple in-game bonuses, including playable Superstars Chyna, Hulk Hogan, Mankind and The Rock, in addition to the Standard Edition game.

WWE 2K20 will include a number of firsts, including the "2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution," which will follow the careers of the Four Horsewomen – Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

The game will also include the option to compete as both male and female superstars in MyCareer mode and Mixed Tag Matches, while "WWE Towers" returns with a story-driven Tower centered around the career of Roman Reigns.

Hit the video embedded below to check out some of the other WWE 2K20 details.