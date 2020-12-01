Wu-Tang Reunite With Scottish Band Texas On "Hi"

Though Wu-Tang Clan are among the grimiest and grittiest groups the rap game has ever seen, they have been known to engage in some unexpected crossover events. The Clan previously united with Scottish band Texas for "Say What You Want," who performed with Method Man during the 1998 Brit Awards. Now, twenty-two years later, The Clan has once again reunited with the rock band for another new collaboration.

This one finds The RZA and Ghostface Killah sliding through to wave the iron flag, as Tony Starks sets off the vibey anthem with some dexterous bars. "Ayo, the vision that I can reveal is so real," flexes Ghostface, comfortably in his bag. "Sail through Europe the boat is four mill." While it's not exactly the type of instrumental backing he tends to rap on, it's cool to see Ghost showcasing a bit of versatility. Likewise for RZA, who matches Ghost's flow with a verse of his own, despite going in a completely different direction thematically. Overall, it's an interesting track for the two Wu legends, and one that fans should check out -- especially those with an open mind.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ayo, the vision that I can reveal is so real,

Sail through Europe the boat is four mill

