WSTRN Got A Summer Smash On Their Hands With "Maggie & Stardawg"

English collective WSTRN has been delivering summer anthems to get everyone through the heat. With July a few days away, WSTRN came through with a brand new single titled, "Maggie & Stardawg." WSTRN is pure dancehall vibes with tinges of afrobeat scattered throughout the song. Haile comes through with yet another stand-out performance on the track before Louis Rei pulls up with a smooth flow on the second verse. It's another infectious single from the English group.

Their new single serves as their follow-up to "Medusa" that arrived earlier this year and featured Unknown T. Given the release of their new singles, it seems promising that they're working towards the follow-up to their 2018 project, DOU3LE 3AK. Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from WSTRN.

Quotable Lyrics

Maggie and Stardawg

And da gyallie in da passanger

Just da callin mi one

