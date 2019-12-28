In today's WTF news, we're reporting on a very disturbing story. An Indiana mother was recently charged for messing with her son's IV treatments. Precisely, she has been injecting feces into the 15-year-old child's IV bag for bizarre reasons. The woman, who goes by the name of Tiffany Alberts, was nabbed on six counts of aggravated battery and one count of neglect. Though she may have attempted to kill her child, she was not found guilty of attempted murder. She is expected to serve a total of 7 years in prison along with a five-year probation.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The ordeal occurred at the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where Alberts' child was undergoing treatments for leukemia. It is believed that Alberts was injecting feces into her son's IV fluids. It was discovered after blood tests revealed particles that could only be found in feces. Moreover, hospital cameras caught her in the act. When questioned on the matter, Alberts stated that she began injecting water into to "lush it as the medicine that was given to him burned." Later on, she began injecting her son's own fecal matter for reasons still unknown. Nevertheless, the injection of feces placed the boy at a high-risk for a bacterial infection and they luckily caught her in time.

