Marvel is making major business moves. The last update to shake up the interweb was that Spiderman would be leaving the MCU and now a source has now come through detailing how a Wolverine vs Hulk film is on the way but not for another four or five years. The news comes from a Facebook post from Mikey Sutton who wrote the following:

“Marvel Studios is discussing a Wolverine Vs. Hulk film. Notice I placed Wolverine ahead. This won’t be a Hulk movie because Universal has the rights to Hulk solo, which is why “Thor: Ragnarok” wasn’t Planet Hulk," he explained. "According to my inside sources, they want to use the recent Immortal Hulk rendition of the character in the comic books.”

Apparently the movie will be based on The Immortal Hulk comic following in the Wolverine's appearance in The Incredible Hulk #181 after his brief debut in The Incredible Hulk #180.

In another Marvel news, the latest anticipated project coming from the company is The Eternals that will star Marvel's first openly gay character. "Our audience is global, is diverse, is inclusive. If we don’t do it that way for them, we will fail," Marvel's production chief Victoria Alonso said of the move. "If we don’t put pedal to the metal on the diversity and the inclusivity, we will not have continued success. Our determination is to have that for all of the people out there watching our movies."