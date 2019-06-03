mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wolftyla Shares New Track "I Care"

Milca P.
June 02, 2019 20:23
I Care
Wolftyla

Wolftyla shares new track.


After a period of silence, Wolftyla has returned with her "I Care," sharing the track and an accompanying video this weekend in something of a birthday gift as it coincides with the singer's 23rd year of life.

The new visual arrives directed by Keoni Mars and CREATIVESATPLAY with Wolftyla lending co-directing chops in the process.

The clip finds Tyla cruising down the West Coast, tackling trust issues and struggling with suspicion in a relationship. Vintage vibes abound as a classic Mercedes and VHS tape are among the limited props that help to set the stage. 

Take a full listen to "I Care" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can be a savage
Out here doing damage
Here I go, wreaking havoc
Cause Imma let you have it

Wolftyla
