Wizkid Announces New Album With "No Stress" Single

Wizkid has been one of the biggest artists in the world for a while. The 30-year-old Nigerian artist took over as one of the premier afrobeats and hip-hop stars internationally, representing for Africa and tapping into the Western mainstream as well. His fans have been waiting for an album announcement for a minute, keeping track of the progress of Made In Lagos and begging him to start the rollout. Anybody that has been looking for new Wizkid sonics is about to have a good day because, starting off the day, the Starboy has dropped his new single "No Stress," announcing his album's release date.

"15th October," wrote Wizkid on Twitter, revealing that his Made In Lagos album is due on that date. The new single is a little X-rated, detailing Starboy's relationship with a special lady in his life. In the final verse, the artist kicks off his flow by recycling one of Amerie's famous melodies in "1 Thing," giving his own version.

Listen to "No Stress" below and stay tuned for the new album.

Quotable Lyrics:

Show me one thing that got you tripping

Show me one thing that make you want some more

South London girl make me trip

South London girl dey make my head dey burst

Got back to my Asian girls

As I say big up my Jamaican girls

As I say big up my African girls

I get lady for my yard wey no dey make me rest