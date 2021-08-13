WizKid Adds Justin Bieber To "Essence" For A Song Of The Summer Candidate

WizKid had the song of the summer before Justin Bieber hopped on but now, "Essence" is ready to take over the international charts.

A testament to the fact that anything could pop at any time, WizKid's 2020 record "Essence" has absolutely taken over as the Nigerian singer reaches for an elevated reaction to his summer smash. The song was originally included on his album Made In Lagos, and the new version with Justin Bieber and Tems impacts the deluxe edition of the project, adding some North American spice to the mix and promising to be a problem for the coming months.

An already great song has just been made even better with the addition of Justin Bieber, who sings the third verse. Fans are raving over the new remix, sharing their positive reviews on social media as the song continues to go up.

Listen to the new version of "Essence" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

So tell that you gon' ride with me

Tell me that you'll never lie to me

I just wanna make you proud of me

Want you lovin' every side of me

I love the rhythm of your heartbeat

The way you pushin' up on me

I can tell that you want me

Let me show you how it's gon' be