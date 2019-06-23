I'd be lying if I told you Jabari Parker's bluechip luster was still-in-effect. Right from the onset of his career, the Duke alum has battled through injuries, hindering his development in consequence. Luckily for Parker, his offensive repertoire was fully-operational the moment he stepped into the league; it was the other facets of the game which have eluded him thus far.

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

With all that said, the Washington Wizards are keen on seeing out Parker's next developmental phase, for as long as the locker room remains in a fluctuating state, due to injury concerns, and a lack of chemistry. Parker joined the fray in February in a transaction with the Chicago Bulls that saw Otto Porter Jr. go in the other direction. The Wizards foresaw Porter Jr. as a "Max Contract" type of talent, but the hype never materialized the way they'd hoped.

Over 25 games with the Wizards last season, Parker averaged a respectable 15/7 in points and rebounds, respectively. His outlying numbers were enough to convince the Wizards' front office of his provisional value, while the team embarked on a rebuild of major proportions. The former 2nd overall pick is on the back end of a two-year $40 million contract, pending the renewal of a "team option" for 2019-2020. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, both sides have agreed to decline the "team option" in favor of a longer-term deal with more cap flexibility. Something's got to give in Washington, DC, you would think.

