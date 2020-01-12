Wiz Khalifa Releases New Song & Video “Real Rappers Rap”

Wiz Khalifa warned us earlier this week that he had new music on the way and alas here it is. Following up his onslaught of new releases back in the Fall, the T.G.O.D. General decides to return to the scene today and share his first song of 2020 called “Real Rappers Rap,” which is accompanied with a new video.

Over some sampled production, Wiz slows things down here and delivers a hazy, weed-infused record, addressing his come up and rapping about being a trendsetter & putting rappers on in the game. “Sunk in my seat, rollin’ up with some wild ones/ Puttin’ niggas on, we the ones you got your style from,” Wiz raps. Showcasing his lyrical prowess and different flows, Wiz reminds us why he’s been able to sustain such a dominate run over the past decade. Real rappers rap, and Wiz does just that.

Directed by Ace of LA, check out the new video release (below) and let us know what you think. Suggest you roll one up first though.

Quotable Lyrics:

Floating down the street, no cops on the scene

Everyone chilling in the peace, everyone getting their piece

Every father kissing their babies ‘fore they go to sleep

Aint no one caring if its expensive shit or if its cheap