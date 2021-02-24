Wiz Khalifa has officially widened the accessibility of his five-part docuseries Wiz Khalifa: Behind The Cam, bringing it over to both YouTube and Facebook. While die-hard Wiz fans have likely seen the documentary already, being that it was originally released on Apple Music in April of 2019, it's likely that there are many yet to tune in. Spanning across the entirety of Wiz's career, with archive footage and interviews with friends and family alike, Behind The Cam goes a long way in establishing the man behind the marijuana-fueled music.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Produced by the collaborative talents of SMAC Entertainment, Taylor Gang, Dirty Robber, and Atlantic Records, Behind The Camera features incredible production value, not to mention a deftly woven and refreshingly candid narrative. With episode titles mirroring some of his key philosophies -- "Try New Things," "Always Give Back," "Never Give Up," "Put On For The Gang," and "Family First" paints a vivid picture of what drives him as a man -- the near-hour-long documentary is certainly essential viewing for those who admire what Wiz Khalifa brings to the table.

Should you be interested in watching the saga unfold, you can catch each episode for yourself below. In other Wiz Khalifa-related news, the Taylor Gang leader recently linked up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to release some visuals for "Millions." In addition, he also teased his upcoming mixtape Cereal Milk, going so far as to call it his best body of work thus far.