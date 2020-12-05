mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Helps Out TikTok Star Dixie D'Amelio On "One Whole Day"

Alexander Cole
December 05, 2020 08:52
One Whole Day
Dixie D'Amelio Feat. Wiz Khalifa

Dixie D'Amelio puts on for the TikTok world with this new Wiz Khalifa-assisted single.


TikTok has become a massive phenomenon over the past couple of years although quarantine has certainly helped its creators flourish. One of those stars is Dixie D'Amelio who is now pursuing a career in music. On Friday, she dropped a brand new song called "One Whole Day" and was even able to secure a feature from the likes of Wiz Khalifa.

This brand new track features some pop production as we get some guitar accents with a groovy bassline. From there, D'Amelio sings about heartbreak and the pain of feeling lonely for a day. Wiz Khalifa comes in near the end of the song and instead of rapping, he opts for an autotuned verse that showcases his singing ability.

The track might not be for everyone, but you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I woke up and it was strange (I woke up and it was strange)
All that I felt was relieved
No more feeling second best (No more feeling second best)
I'm cringing at those memories

Dixie D'Amelio Wiz Khalifa One Whole Day
