A witness named Alexis, now 31, testified at R. Kelly's trial that when she was 15, the disgraced singer once made her walk another underage girl around in a leash and collar. Kelly is currently on trial for sexually exploiting several women, young girls, and two males.

When asked by the prosecutor, “Do you want to be here today?” she candidly responded, “No.”

“I walked a girl around on a leash," the witness explained during her testimony. "I put the collar on her and she was on her hands and knees and I was walking her.”

Pool / Getty Images

She also recalled meeting Kelly for the first time at his concert in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2006. She was still just 15 at the time.

When Alexis informed Kelly of her age, he was allegedly unfazed.

“There’s nothing wrong with platonic friendship and if it turns into something over time then so be it," he told her.

Kelly had her sign a non-disclosure agreement and would fly her around the country. Later she would agree to have threesomes with another woman with Kelly, although she says she could not remember if they first had sex after or before she turned 18.

Kelly’s defense team declined to cross-examine the witness.

