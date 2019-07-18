The Smith family have decided to take a break from reality and head to the other side of the world for some R&R. The father of the group, Will Smith, has already done his duty of showcasing some special moments on a gorgeous yacht as he filmed his children lounging, trying his best to get them to do something "that trends."

Jaden, Willow and Trey (Will's oldest son) try and get their dad to chill while his efforts of trying to get Jaden to jump off a yacht fail.

Photos captured by TMZ see that Willow brought along her boyfriend, Tyler Cole, for a duration of the trip and they enjoyed some time together going for a swim in the gorgeous blue waters. Tyler is also a musician and is involved in Willow and Jaden's MSFTS collective. Last year Tyler told Alt Philanthropy that he was working on an album that was inspired by the feelings of falling in love with someone, which leads us to assume he was talking about Willow.

By the looks of it, the Smith family hit up Greece and then hopped over to the Italian Islands. Cheers to the Smith's coming together for some much-needed family time.