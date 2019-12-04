Some of you might think that you smoke a lot but there are very few that can out smoke Willie Nelson. The OG country singer has been championing cannabis use for a long time but at the age of 86, he has announced that he'll be hanging up the towel.



Rick Kern/Getty Images

During a recent interview with KSAT in San Antonio, Willie Nelson revealed that he doesn't smoke anymore and it's due to health reasons, unfortunately. He explained that he's found it more difficult to breathe in recent times. "I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful," he said. Nelson was forced to push back his tour dates in late August due to breathing problems.

"I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever," Nelson continued. "And that almost killed me." He admits that he's much more focused on his health these days because of it. "I don't smoke anymore -- take better care of myself."

Willie Nelson was an early advocate of cannabis during a time when it wasn't widely accepted. He'd preach about its medical benefits throughout his career. Snoop Dogg even admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live that Willie Nelson is, in fact, the only person who's ever out smoked him.

