The talent agency representing Will Smith considered dropping the legendary actor after he infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, last month. Ultimately, The Creative Artists Agency decided to stick by Smith during the turbulent time.

The agency, led by Bryan Lourd, Richard Lovett, and Kevin Huvane, reportedly clashed during a retreat at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes. Lovett backed Smith the fiercest, as he personally represents the actor. The story was reported by The Daily Beast, who spoke with three sources who had talked to Lourd.



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The CAA is currently in the midst of trying to acquire rival agency ICM.

Smith released a statement, last week, apologizing for his behavior at the awards show and announcing his resignation from Academy membership.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," he wrote. "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

A CAA spokesperson has said that “there is no truth” to the report of the agency considering dropping Smith.

