Will Smith had a tumultuous last week of October. But it seems that the rough news has carried into November, as his upcoming memoir, titled Will, includes an anecdote about him contemplating murdering his late father.

While his parents were estranged during his childhood, eventually divorcing in 2000, Smith always tended to side with his mother Caroline. When he was taking care of his father one day, he wrote, he felt the urge to harm him in honor of his mother. His father Willard was debilitated in a tough battle with cancer, and Will was tending to his needs as he momentarily thought he had an opportunity to exact revenge on his father for his unfortunate childhood.

"That when I was big enough, when I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would slay him," Smith wrote. "I paused at the top of the stairs. I could shove him down, and easily get away with it. I’m Will Smith. No one would ever believe I killed my father on purpose. I’m one of the best actors in the world. My 911 call would be Academy Award level. As the decades of pain, anger, and resentment coursed then receded, I shook my head and proceeded to wheel Daddio to the bathroom."

Smith would not go through with these sinister ideas, and his father would eventually pass away in 2016.

This information comes in the midst of Will's personal relationship troubles with his wife Jada, as she made their sex life struggles public recently.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Accompanying Smith's book release will be a YouTube Originals series titled The Best Shape of My Life, dropping the day before. A sneak preview of the series showed Smith suffered from suicidal thoughts during last year's pandemic quarantine.

Perhaps sharing these personal stories is a form of catharsis for the successful actor. Surely, his upcoming his book and show will give more nuance and insight to the questionable decisions he has made.

