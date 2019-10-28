Will Smith is one to always give back and his latest endeavour is fighting for those who have no home and are displaced. The Gemini actor has teamed up with The World’s Big Sleep Out campaign, urging citizens to join the movement in city-wide “sleep outs” in major cities across the globe.



“Think for a minute about what home means to you,” Will says in a promotional video, as seen below. “To me, home means conversation. It’s, like, the place where my family comes together and that’s the most beautiful part of home. But there are over 100 million people in the world who don’t have a place to call home.”

The sleepout will take place on December 7th where fifty thousand people are expected to sleep outside communally for "the world’s largest display of solidarity and support for homeless and displaced people." Will is joined by Chris Martin and Helen Mirren who are also advocating for support.

Will will attend the Times Square sleepout to read everyone a bedtime story while Helen will do the same at Trafalgar Square. There's been no confirmation on whether the actors will also sleep outside but the support means everything.