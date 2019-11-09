mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiki & Your Old Droog Team Up For "Way That I Am"

Cole Blake
November 09, 2019 14:32
Way That I Am
Wiki Feat. Your Old Droog

Wiki and Droog make a strong case for the best song off "Oofie" with "Way That I Am."


Wiki dropped his new album, Oofie, on Friday and the project comes equipped with a number of great tracks. "Grim" with Denzel Curry and Lil Ugly Mane, and "Dame Aquí" with Princess Nokia make strong cases for being the best track on the album, but "Way That I Am" is not to be forgotten. Wiki trades bars with Your Old Droog about their lifestyles, critics, and the industry. "The way they talk, the shit that they spew/Yo, that's just the way that they are," both rap on the chorus.

The production is strong as well with a catchy sample singing "what makes you" over and over again. "Way that I Am" is not one to be skipped. Stream the track below.

Quotable Lyrics:

So much hate in New York I stay in Los Angeles
Or with my circle around the A like anarchists (What?)
Being a genius has it's disadvantages, y'all think it's glamorous
Lames on Rap Genius wanna speak for the God like televangelists

 

Wiki Your Old Droog OOFIE
