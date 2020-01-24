Wifisfuneral Sees The World As Black & White In His Video For "All Bones"

The latest single off his new EP, "EV3RYTHING SUCKS."

Wifisfuneral hit us with some heat last month in the form of a new EP titled EV3RYTHING SUCKS, and now we're seeing the project come to life in the form of music videos like this one for the album opener "All Bones."

Completely void of color and going for black & white vibes only, the "All Bones" video sees Wifisfuneral firing off an impressive set of bars while standing in what looks like an abandoned park. What the visuals lack in vibrance it most certainly makes up for on the lyrical side, tackling issues like addiction, grief, and loneliness — these are three things we've seen the troubled emcee struggle with publicly at various points throughout his career. Thankfully, it's good to see him using the music as an outlet to get the pain out and also to help those who may be going through similar situations. Nobody could hate on that one bit.

Peep the newly-released music video for "All Bones" by Wifisfuneral above, and be sure to listen to his EV3RYTHING SUCKS EP right now if you haven't checked it out already.