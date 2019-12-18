Wifisfuneral Shares "EV3RYTHING SUCKS" Project

While many claim that the era of SoundCloud rap has come to a close, there continue to be signs that it's still breathing. Wifisfuneral new EP, EV3RYTHING SUCKS, proves that there are still rappers turning dread into highly-enjoyable tunes. It also proves that these rappers have matured both emotionally and sonically. Every song on EV3RYTHING SUCKS is cleanly crafted and lasts just as long as it needs to provide a complete vibe.

The 2018 XXL Freshmen shared the YBN Nahmir collaboration, "Peace Sign", off this EP on Monday - a surprisingly boppy track to feature on a such a grimly-titled project. Wifisfuneral's music often places self-loathing alongside debauchery and mixes them into a delicious elixir. The best example of this on EV3RYTHING SUCKS is likely "What You Made Me". The beat thumps and halts as he sighs over his constant numbness. For all the confessions of drowning in substances, this EP manages to pack an incredibly buoyant sound. If anything characterizes trap music these days, it's this opposition. The way rappers are soaring with their melodic flows allows them to float above whatever sadness they're plagued with, while being able to look down upon it and analyze it in their lyrics.

Give EV3RYTHING SUCKS a listen and let us know what you think.