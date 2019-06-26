Wifisfuneral Floats Over Smooth Production On "WYA Pt. 2"

Florida rapper Wifisfuneral has been one of the major SoundCloud figures to have emerged from his state, working closely with his peers and proving himself as a force to be reckoned with. He wowed the masses when he was chosen to become a XXL Freshman and now, he's trying to take advantage of all the buzz around his name, preparing us for the next instalment in his Ethernet series. E2 drops this Friday but before then, Weef decided to treat us all to some new tunes in the form of "Eggs" and "WYA pt. 2."

Announcing yesterday that he would be striking us with another cut in a matter of hours, Wifi dropped a solid new offering for his fans after they had been patiently waiting for months. The rapper's new project comes out on June 28. Will you be giving it a listen?

Quotable Lyrics:

Now I'm back in my bubble, no muffle, that's depression

Thumbin' through the guap, about you I'm not stressin'

Kick your shit, check your shit, walkin' in Giuseppes

Kick your shit, check your shit, walkin' in Giuseppes