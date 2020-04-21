Conspiracy theories have been spreading like wildfire surrounding coronavirus. Some have suggested that 5G networks are to blame. Others have stated that it was man-made in a Wuhan laboratory. The World Health Organization has now put both of these theories to rest, though we don't expect that to stop these theories from being pushed on Twitter.

A spokesperson for WHO, Fadela Chaib, dispelled the rumor during a briefing in Geneva, USA Today reports. As many have suggested that the coronavirus did not come from an animal but, rather a laboratory, Chaib said that there's a slim chance that's actually the case. "It is probable, likely, that the virus is of animal origin," Chaib said.

Chaib added that there's still a question about how the virus was transmitted from virus to human but she said that it's coronavirus "most probably has its ecological reservoir in bats."

The theories surrounding the virus' beginnings reached new heights when Trump took aim at the World Health Organization for how they handled coronavirus. He claimed that they didn't prepare properly for the outbreak and were getting information from China that should've been doubled check. He later announced that he'd be launching a probe into whether it came from a lab in Wuhan. It should be added that many of these theories have been circulating around the right-wing media, mainly.

