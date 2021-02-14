White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo has resigned after allegedly threatening a Politico reporter. The reporter was working on a story about Ducklo's relationship with another journalist. He threatened to "destroy" the Politico reporter.



Alex Wong / Getty Images

Ducklo apologized and announced his resignation on Twitter, Saturday night:

No words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior. I used language that no woman should ever have to hear from anyone, especially in a situation where she was just trying to do her job. It was language that was abhorrent, disrespectful, and unacceptable. I am devastated to have embarrassed and disappointed my White House colleagues and President Biden, and after a discussion with White House communications leadership tonight, I resigned my position and will not be returning from administrative leave. I know this was terrible. I know I can’t take it back. But I also know I can learn from it and do better. This incident is not representative of who I am as a person and I will be determined to earn back the trust of everyone I have let down because of my intolerable actions.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has accepted Ducklo's resignation. President Joe Biden said in January that he would fire any of his aides "on the spot" if they disrespect others.

