Westside Gunn has updated his fans after being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night (December 21) after he was unable to breathe at his home, telling his supporters that he will return to music next year once he's feeling better.

The Griselda rapper shared a concerning post on Instagram, telling his followers that he could not breathe and was being rushed to the hospital. "Pray for me," he wrote. "They had to call for emergency I couldn't breath, it's under control now but OTW to hospital.. 2x this month."

After a few hours had passed, Westside Gunn updated his fans and said he would be resting for the remainder of the year, sitting out the fourth quarter stretch.

"Some rest & I'll be back," he wrote on Wednesday. "Thank y'all so much for the love, u know I love u all even the haters!!! Happy holidays... I didn't realize I had 60 points in the 3rd quarter I should've been benched myself, some should be thankful I'm giving y'all a head starts anyways (I'm still talking shit but if u know me u know I'm humble lol...) Allahu Akbar. See y'all next year #FlyGod Seriously thank u."

While he didn't exactly explain what brought him to the hospital, it sounds like he may have had exhaustion. Hopefully, he gets well soon and can continue dominating the rap game.



Screenshot via @westsidegunn on Instagram



