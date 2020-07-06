mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Gunn Gets Nasty On "Drive By Love"

Karlton Jahmal
July 06, 2020 01:52
Westside Gunn Album Cover

Drive By Love
Westside Gunn Feat. Keisha Plum

Gunn likes it wild with his woman.


Westside Gunn likes that nasty love. The Griselda slick talker dropped off Flygod is an Awesome God 2 this past week, blessing fans with a mix of older freestyles and new tunes. The project features several stand out cuts, but "Drive By Love" is surely a classic. "Drive By Love" finds Gunn focusing on vivid sexual experiences, and his grimy tone gives extra feeling to every explicit detail. Keisha Plum features on the song, adding some equally sexual female energy to the record. 

The instrumental for "Drive By Love" is slow and steady, creeping along with a boom-bap style that sounds like New York City at night. Gunn isn't known for his love songs, but this track deserves a place on all your playlists. 

Quotable Lyrics
Ayo, Mickey on your Gucci (Ah), your moves move me (Ah)
Let's make a movie (Let's make a movie)
You dick-suckin' while I'm holdin' my Uzi (Ah)
You make my lap wet (You make my lap wet), you had my face wetter (You had my face wetter)
You sucked my dick, got her pussy, I bet it taste better (Woo)

