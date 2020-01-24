Weeks after releasing their single "Dr. Birds" from WWCD (What Would Chine Do), Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher performed the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage. The Griselda Records, Buffalo, New York trio brought their hometown to the main stage as they featured a video clip that showed the inspiration behind the title of the track: a restaurant in Buffalo.

"I'm very excited, it's dope man," Conway said of his Tonight Show performance. "I watch the show every time I get a chance, and I enjoy the show, and it's just dope to be a part of that with my music to get me there and be able to represent Buffalo on that platform." He added, "We are true to ourselves and we are true to our own sound which is the east side of Buffalo, New York sound."

Griselda Records is known as one of the most hard-working collectives in hip hop, and their love for their city doesn't go unnoticed. "They're very proud of this community, and it's good to see them reaching success and appearing on Jimmy Fallon," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said. Check out the Griselda and their street-wise style on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.