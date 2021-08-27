mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Gunn & Lil Wayne Get Cinematic On "Bash Money"

Mitch Findlay
August 27, 2021 09:57
725 Views
Westside Gunn and Lil Wayne lock in on their grimy new duet "Bash Money," a gem off "Hitler Wears Hermes 8."


Westside Gunn has officially dropped off Side A of his new album Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf, set to be the climactic installment of the long-running saga. As expected from the Buffalo visionary, his latest project is another strong release brimming with grimy production and stylish violence.

And while the experience is best enjoyed as one cohesive whole like a good movie, it's hard not to immediately take notice of a Lil Wayne feature, especially when he's stepping into the Griselda wheelhouse. Westside Gunn sets it off with formidable verse, his stream-of-consciousness flow packed with vivid imagery; it's long past time to stop sleeping on this man's lyricism. It's not his fault he surrounds himself with elite bar-spitters, including Weezy F. Baby, who absolutely bodies this one. 

Check out "Bash Money" now, and sound off if you want to hear Lil Wayne spit bars over more production of this nature. Shout out to the game's illest curator for putting this one together.

Quotable Lyrics

Ah yes, money talk givin n***as little man complex
Four finger rings will limit hand-to-hand contact
Tunechi 3K, 3 bad bitches with me, booty beefcake
My homie in the back up masked up like Lucha Libre 

