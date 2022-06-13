It took a minute for Westside Boogie to deliver his Shady and it didn't disappoint. Everything's For Salewas one of the best releases of 2019, but it's been three long years since he's dropped a full body of work. After a slew of loosies throughout 2020 and 2021, he's gearing up for the release of his new album, More Black Superheroes.



Via HNHH

The latest from Boogie will hit DSPs on Friday, June 17th and this afternoon, he shared the official cover art and tracklist for More Black Superheroes. The album boasts an eclectic group of collaborations alongside artists like Soulja Boy, Snoop Dogg, Smino, Teezo Touchdown, KalanFrFr, and Shelley fka DRAM, who appears on the previously released "Aight," and more.

"This album is about embracing our powers," he wrote alongside the cover art and tracklist. "This album is for you because you survived all your trials, for the black fathers that go out in the world and feel like they have to hide all our true feelings because it seems weak to express how you’re hurt but no that’s one of your biggest strengths, For the people that feel boxed by the world and have to hide there many sides ..I love you let’s heal together .MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES out on Friday now go pre save my shitt."

Upon announcing the cover and tracklist, Boogie dropped released the opening track, "Killa Mode."

