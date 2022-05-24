mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Boogie Conquers Ye, Benny The Butcher, & J. Cole Beats During Latest L.A. Leakers Appearance

Hayley Hynes
May 24, 2022 18:57
280 Views
53
1
Power 106 Los Angeles/YouTubePower 106 Los Angeles/YouTube
Power 106 Los Angeles/YouTube

Westside Boogie L.A. Leakers Freestyle #142
Westside Boogie

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
43% (7)
Rate
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

Boogie is an L.A. Leakers legend.


A week after Power 106 Los Angeles dropped off a new L.A. Leakers Freestyle video with Jack Harlow, they've returned with more new heat from Westside Boogie, who rapped over both Benny The Butcher and J. Cole's "Johnny P's Caddy" and Kanye West's 2005 throwback hit, "Drive Slow."

"Break my ego in pieces, come rebuild me, I'm ready / My life already is shaky so may my focus be steady / I look myself in the mirror like I could grow if you let me / Hold on – if I uncover my powers I be dangerous / I'd teach my n*ggas how to heal and be more patient," are among some of the bars he crafted on the spot, showing just how powerful his pen truly is.

"This one was a blast to film," YouTube user A Tribe Called Hip Hop wrote in the video's comment section. "Westside Boogie continues to show out every time he comes up here to rap. This time he displayed different personas and switched up his flows over three beats. I hope y'all enjoy it as much as I did!"

Which of Boogie's new L.A. Leakers Freestyles is your favourite? Sound off in the comment section below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Break my ego in pieces, come rebuild me, I'm ready

My life already is shaky so may my focus be steady

I look myself in the mirror like I could grow if you let me

Hold on – if I uncover my powers I be dangerous

I'd teach my n*ggas how to heal and be more patient

[Via]

Westside Boogie LA Leakers la leakers freestyle Kanye West drive slow Benny The Butcher J. Cole Johnny P's Caddy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Westside Boogie Conquers Ye, Benny The Butcher, & J. Cole Beats During Latest L.A. Leakers Appearance
53
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject