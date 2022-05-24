Westside Boogie Conquers Ye, Benny The Butcher, & J. Cole Beats During Latest L.A. Leakers Appearance

A week after Power 106 Los Angeles dropped off a new L.A. Leakers Freestyle video with Jack Harlow, they've returned with more new heat from Westside Boogie, who rapped over both Benny The Butcher and J. Cole's "Johnny P's Caddy" and Kanye West's 2005 throwback hit, "Drive Slow."

"Break my ego in pieces, come rebuild me, I'm ready / My life already is shaky so may my focus be steady / I look myself in the mirror like I could grow if you let me / Hold on – if I uncover my powers I be dangerous / I'd teach my n*ggas how to heal and be more patient," are among some of the bars he crafted on the spot, showing just how powerful his pen truly is.

"This one was a blast to film," YouTube user A Tribe Called Hip Hop wrote in the video's comment section. "Westside Boogie continues to show out every time he comes up here to rap. This time he displayed different personas and switched up his flows over three beats. I hope y'all enjoy it as much as I did!"

